Union govt to implement Digi Yatra initiative at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada airports, says AAI Chairman

After the successful implementation of Digi Yatra at the Varanasi, Delhi and Bengaluru airports, the Union government is making initiatives to implement the same at Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada airports, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India, Sanjeev Kumar said on Thursday.

Celebrating the 74th Republic Day at Delhi’s AAI-ATC (Air Traffic Control) services building, the AAI chairman said, “Digi Yatra is an important step that we have been able to implement after 3-4 years of hard work. The AAI had been effectively involved under the ministry and with the help of private operators, we have made an ecosystem ready where software is made separately and hardware is kept at the airport so that passengers could have a faceless identification and travel faster.”

“Whenever passengers come to the airport, they go through the security check at first, then at check-in and inside another security check at the boarding gate. At these places, they had to show their IDs and boarding cards. Digi Yatra has taken a huge step in implementing a seamless, paperless journey without these documents,” the chairman said.

“We are happy to have been able to implement this at Varanasi airport and many passengers have been able to use it,” the chairman stated.

“More than 25-30 percent of passengers have been using this service at Varanasi airport,” Kumar said.

He also asked other passengers who haven’t used it to make use of this initiative which is hassle-free and paperless.

Digi Yatra helps passengers to proceed to various checkpoints at the airports through paperless and contactless processing. Aadhaar-based identity validation can be done by one-time registration on the Digi Yatra app.

