Monday, September 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi to chair Union Cabinet meeting at 6:30 pm today, key bill likely to be discussed

PM Modi to chair Union Cabinet meeting at 6:30 pm today, key bill likely to be discussed

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is likely to take place at 6:30 p.m. today.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2023 14:54 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a Union Cabinet meeting at 6:30 pm today (September 18). As per the reporets, bill are likely to be discussed to be tabled in the Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22. 

 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News