GST, Article 370 and OROP: PM Modi remembers key decisions during Parliament Special Session

Parliament Special Session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered the historic decisions like Article 37, GST and One Rank One Pension taken by the Parliament, in the old building, while reflecting on the history and significance that the Houses hold.

PM Modi was addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday on the first day of the five-day Special Session of Parliament. He said that with the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas', several historic decisions on issues pending since decades, their permanent resolution has been found in this Parliament.

'Parliament has witnessed historic decisions'

"Several historic decisions and solutions to issues pending for several decades were made in this House. The House will always say proudly that (abrogation of) Article 370 became possible due to it. GST was also passed here. One Rank One Pension was witnessed by this House. 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section was successfully allowed in the country for the first time without any dispute," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi further said that this House also witnessed a 'cash for votes' scam during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Here are some historic decisions taken in old Parliament

Article 370: On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

GST: In a special midnight session of Parliament on June 30, 2017, President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched India’s biggest tax reform from the historic central hall of Parliament. With the stroke of the gong, tax rates were replaced by GST rates.

