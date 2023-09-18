Parliament Special Session will be of historic decisions: PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 18) addressed the media ahead of the commencement of the Special session of Parliament and mentioned ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 and the recently concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi.

"Our Tricolour is fluttering on the Moon. India will always be proud that we became the voice of the Global South during the G20 Summit and that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20. All this is a signal of India's bright future. 'YashoBhoomi' an international convention centre was also dedicated to the country yesterday," he said.

"Success of Moon Mission --- Chandrayaan-3 has hoisted our Tiranga, Shiv Shakti Point has become a new centre of inspiration, Tiranga Point is filling us with pride. Across the world, when such an achievement is made, it is viewed by linking it to modernity, science and technology. When this capability comes before the world, several opportunities and possibilities knock at the doors of India," he added.

The Prime Minister said that this is a session of historic decisions.

"This session is short but according to the time, it is very huge. It is a session of historic decisions. A speciality of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination...Now, while taking forward the journey from a new place. We have to make this country a developed country by 2047. For this, all decisions will be taken in the new Parliament building,' he said.

PM takes swipe at Opposition

The Prime Minister asked the Opposition to join the discussions with enthusiasm while also taking a jibe at them.

"This is a short session. Their (MPs) maximum time should be devoted (to the Session) in an environment of enthusiasm and excitement. Rone dhone ke liye bahut samay hota hai, karte rahiye. There are a few moments in life which fill you with enthusiasm and faith. I look at this short session like that," PM Modi said.

New Parliament building

The Prime Minister announced that the session will officially move to the new Parliament building, which he inaugurated on May 28 this year, tomorrow.

"Tomorrow, on Ganesh Chaturthi, we will move to the new Parliament. Lord Ganesha is also known as ‘Vighnaharta’, now there will be no obstacles in the development of the country... 'Nirvighna roop se saare sapne saare sankalp Bharat paripoorn karega'...This session of Parliament may be short, but it is historic in scope," he said.

The special session of Parliament will take place from September 18 to 22.

(With ANI inputs)

