Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA govt loses case in Supreme Court, to face floor test tomorrow

Maharashtra Crisis: The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave its green signal to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow saying they are not staying tomorrow's trust vote.

The floor test will begin at 11 am and must be completed by 5 pm tomorrow.

The Supreme Court has also allowed jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to participate in the proceedings of the floor test.

Since Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh are in judicial custody of the Enforcement Directorate and CBI, both the agencies are directed to escort them to the Assembly to participate in the floor test and bring them back to the judicial custody.

Thursday's proceeding in the Assembly will be subject to the final outcome of Shiv Sena's plea against Governor's decision, the Supreme Court said.

Speaking after Supreme Court's judgement, Uddhav Thackeray in a Facebook LIVE said, "I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP & Cong people also supported the proposal."

"I am satisfied that we have officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv - the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray," he said.

"The Supreme Court has ordered the Maharashtra Assembly floor test. We didn't hope for it, but we all have to abide by the SC's ruling. We wanted it to be deferred," Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai said.

