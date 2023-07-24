UCC row: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind holds meeting with MPs to oppose Uniform Civil Code in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind organises a meeting in Delhi

UCC row: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind held a meeting at a hotel in Delhi with Muslim Members of Parliament (MPs) and other eminent persons over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Monday. The Muslim body said UCC would create differences among communities and curb their Constitutional rights to practice religion freely.

Imran Pratapgarhi, National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi, Danish Ali, Mehboob Ali Kesar, ET Basheer, Mohammad Javed are Abdus Samad Smadani attended the meeting. Congress MP Karthik Chidambaram was also present at the meeting. All MPs in the chorus said they will oppose the UCC in Parliament.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind holds meeting in Thane

Earlier on July 10 the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind organised a meeting in Thane district to oppose the Uniform Civil Code.

In the meeting held in a mosque in Mumbra, a 'quick response' (QR) code was generated to allow people to voice their opposition to the UCC.

Among those who addressed the meeting was Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Haleemulah Qasmi, who said members of the community will go by the decision of the Muslim Personal Law Board on the matter.

Law panel extends deadline

The Law Commission on July 14 extended the deadline for the public to send their views on a uniform civil code (UCC) till July 28, saying the decision was taken following an overwhelming response and numerous requests seeking more time for submitting suggestions.

On June 14, the law panel had sought responses from organisations and the public on the UCC. The one-month deadline for filing responses ended on Friday, following which it was extended.

The Law Commission said it values the input of all stakeholders and aims to create an "inclusive environment that encourages active engagement".

"We encourage all interested parties to utilise this extended time frame to contribute their valuable ideas and expertise," it said in a public notice.

In view of the "overwhelming response" from the public on the subject and numerous requests received from various quarters seeking extension of time for submitting comments, it was decided to grant an extension of "two weeks" for the submission of views and suggestions by stakeholders concerned, the commission said.

It said that any interested individual, institution or organisation may furnish comments on the UCC till July 28 on the commission's website. So far, it is learnt to have received over 50 lakh responses on its website, besides written submissions sent by post. On June 14, the Law Commission initiated a fresh consultation process on the UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, the term of which ended in August 2018, examined the issue and solicited the views of all stakeholders on two occasions.

Subsequently, a consultation paper on "Reforms of Family Law" was issued in August 2018.

"Since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the said consultation paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject," the panel had said in a public notice.

Appearing before a parliamentary committee earlier this month, representatives of the law panel had defended the fresh consultation exercise, noting that the preceding commission had brought out its suggestions in 2018 and its term had also come to an end. That is why, a fresh initiative has been started which is essentially "informational", they had said.

In its consultation paper issued on August 31, 2018, the previous Law Commission headed by Justice B S Chauhan (retd) said while the diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups or weaker sections of the society must not be "disprivileged" in the process.

It said the commission dealt with laws that are discriminatory rather than providing a uniform civil code "which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage". The consultation paper said most countries are now moving towards recognition of difference, and the mere existence of difference does not imply discrimination but is indicative of a robust democracy.

In short, UCC means having a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code.

Implementation of the common code has been part of the BJP's election manifestos.

Uttarakhand is set to come out with its own UCC in the coming days.

