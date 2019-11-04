Image Source : PTI Uber says share rides as Odd-Even kicks in

#LeaveYourCarBehind said Uber as its launched its campaign on sharing mobility assets coinciding with Delhi government's "Odd-Even" scheme

The global ride hailing major launched the campaign on ride sharing and car pooling to encourage citizens in helping out to improve the toxic air quality prevailing in the national capital since October 28.

"We believe the future of urban mobility lies in more efficient use of existing assets and allowing ride sharing using technology. The purpose of this campaign is to stand for and invite others into adopting ride sharing services as a solution oriented way forward towards helping Delhi's air quality," Manisha Lath Gupta, Marketing Director, Uber India and South Asia, told IANS.

According to Uber, the month-long campaign will leverage online social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube, the Times Network, OTTs, and news channels and offline channels.

"The odd-even scheme is a much needed step to reduce pollution. We wholeheartedly support Delhi government's move and wish it success," she added.

The Odd-Even initiative is essentially a car rationing system where through vehicles running with number plates ending with even numbers like 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 will be allowed to run on even dates while those with number plates ending with odd numbers like 1,3,5,7 and 9 will be allowed to run on odd dates.

The ride hailing firm's campaign is being supported by associations like URJA -- Apex body of Resident Welfare Association, Delhi Clean Air Forum and the Lung Care Foundation.

The Odd-Even scheme kicked off on Monday -- November 4 and will remain in force till November 15.

The rule will be applicable in Delhi from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the rule will not be enforced on Sundays.

