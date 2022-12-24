Follow us on Image Source : PTI Terror case: NIA conducts multiple searches at 14 different locations in Punjab, Delhi, and J&K

In connection with a terror-related case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Saturday, conducted multiple searches at 14 different locations in Punjab, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The case relates to terror activities of chiefs/members of proscribed terrorist organizations, such as Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International, International Sikh Youth Federation etc.

According to reports, such activities include smuggling of terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition explosives, IEDs etc., across international borders. Those activities are being done by operatives of terror outfits and organized criminal gangs operating in various parts of the country for carrying out terrorist acts like bomb explosions, and targeted killings.

Taking a suo-moto, the case was registered by the NIA on December 20 as RC 37/2022/NIA/DLI. During the searches conducted on Saturday, the officials seized incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents. Further investigations in the case are in progress.

NIA conducts searches in Haryana

Earlier on December 21, the NIA also conducted searches in Haryana and recovered large quantities of illicit weapons and ammunition.

According to reports, the agency conducted searches at two locations in Sirsa to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and weapon suppliers based in India and abroad.

A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked in two cases registered by the NIA in the month of August this year.

