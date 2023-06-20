Telangana: Couple dangled from tree in Sangareddy over black magic suspicion

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana couple dangled over witchcraft suspicion

Couple hanged upside down: A couple was dangled from a tree in Kolkur village in Telangana’s Sangareddy district over the suspicion of practicing witchcraft against the neighbours, police said on Tuesday.

The couple who was identified as Shyamamma and Yadaiah was thrashed by the villagers

The couple was rescued by the police who reached the spot soon after the receipt of information about the incident. They were shifted to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

What police said

Informing about the incident, the police said that the members of a family were feeling unwell for the past few days, due to which they approached a worshiper who told them that the family's neighbours had performed black magic against them.

"The family tried to kill the couple by hanging them from a tree in front of the entire village, but their lives were saved by the timely arrival of the police," the police said.

