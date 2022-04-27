Follow us on Image Source : ANI Tamil Nadu: 11, including children, electrocuted during temple chariot procession in Thanjavur

Highlights The incident was reported in the early hours of Wednesday

Police said the incident occured near Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway

People came into contact with a high tension transmission line, police said

In a tragic incident, as many as 11 persons were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu. According to the details, the incident was reported from Thanjavur in the state, in the early hours of Wednesday. It was reported nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway.

Commenting on the incident, police today said people came into contact with a high tension transmission line.

The deceased included children, they said.

Image Source : INDIA TV Temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur

Image Source : INDIA TV Several electrocuted during Tamil Nadu chariot procession

Image Source : INDIA TV Several electrocuted during Tamil Nadu chariot procession

The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came in to contact with the overhead line, police and eyewitnesses said.

The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact.

Three persons who had suffered injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Man killed in EV explosion only a day after buying vehicle

Latest India News