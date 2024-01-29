NCP vs NCP: SC grants Maharashtra Speaker time till THIS date to give verdict on MLA disqualification

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted an extension of the deadline for Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to deliver his decision on issues related to the disqualification of MLAs from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The original deadline, set by the court in response to a petition from the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, was January 31. However, Narwekar requested an extension, leading to the court extending the deadline until February 15. The petitions from the Sharad Pawar faction urged the Supreme Court to intervene and instruct the speaker to make a prompt decision on the disqualification pleas against the Ajit Pawar faction.

In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Narwekar, informed the court that the speaker was currently occupied with adjudicating disqualification petitions involving Shiv Sena MLAs. He sought a "realistic" three-week extension to ensure a thorough review and a fair verdict on the NCP matter.