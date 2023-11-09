Supreme Court gets three new judges, top court to function with full strength of 34 after their oath

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court: Three chief justices of the high courts were elevated to the Supreme Court on Thursday. The top court will function with its full strength of 34 judges after they take oath of office. Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Augustine George Masih and Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta were appointed as top court judges.

It was announced by the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri N. Unni Krishnan Nair, Advocate as an Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court. I convey my wishes to him," he wrote on 'X'.

It should be mentioned here that their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on November 6.



