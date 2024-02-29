Supreme Court dismisses Vedanta’s plea seeking reopening of Sterlite copper plant in TN's Thoothukudi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Supreme Court of India

​The Supreme Court on Thursday (February 29) dismissed an appeal of the Vedanta group seeking direction for the reopening of its Sterlite copper plant in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi. The plant has been closed since May 2018 after 13 people were killed in the police firing to quell a protest over alleged pollution caused by it. The Supreme Court, while dismissing the plea, said that the plant is a chronic violator of air and water pollution laws.

What did the SC say?

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that the health and welfare of the residents of the area is a matter of “utmost concern” and the state government is responsible for preserving their concerns.

"… we have come to the conclusion that the Special Leave Petition (SLP) by the industrial unit shall not warrant interference under Article 136 of the Constitution. For the above reasons, the SLP shall stand dismissed," the bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

Earlier in August 2020, the Madras High Court had rejected Vedanta’s plea for allowing the reopening of the Sterlite Copper unit.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | 'Made a mistake': Arvind Kejriwal in Supreme Court on sharing defamatory video