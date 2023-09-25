Supreme Court directs UP govt to appoint senior IPS officer to probe student slapping case in Muzaffarnagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court of India

Terming the incident as "serious", the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to appoint a senior IPS officer to investigate the case of a school boy who was allegedly slapped by his classmates on the instruction of his teacher in Muzaffarnagar. Hearing the matter, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal directed that the IPS officer would file a report in the apex court. In addition, the bench also asked the state government to conduct counselling of the victim and other students, who were involved in the case, by professional counsellors.

According to the reports, prima facie it is a case of failure on the part of the Uttar Pradesh government in complying with the provisions of the Right To Education Act, which deals with providing quality, free and compulsory education to children up to 14 years, without any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed or gender.

Status report on RTE Act's implementation in state

The bench described the incidence as "serious" and ordered the state administration to provide a status report on the RTE Act's implementation in state schools within four weeks. It was hearing a plea filed by Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, seeking speedy investigation in the case.

On September 6, the top court had directed the Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police (SP) to submit a status report in the case. It had asked the SP to inform it about measures taken to protect the student and his parents.

What's the matter?

The top court had also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and sought its reply by September 25. The Muzaffarnagar Police had booked the teacher accused of making communal comments and allegedly ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework.

The school was also served a notice by the state education department in connection with the matter. The teacher was booked after a video showed her allegedly asking students to slap the Class 2 boy in Khubbapur village and also making a communal remark.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: UP: Man rapes pregnant daughter-in-law in Muzaffarnagar, husband says 'now you are my mother'

Latest India News