Sandeshkhali ED team attack case: SC dismisses West Bengal's plea, orders expunction of remarks

The Supreme Court has rejected the West Bengal government's appeal challenging a Calcutta High Court decision to transfer the investigation into the January 5 attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in Sandeshkhali to the CBI.

Judicial decision

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the state government's plea but ordered the removal of certain comments made against the state and its police in the high court's March 5 ruling.

Additional Solicitor General's submission

During the proceedings, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju stated that he had no objection to the removal of remarks if the order transferring the probe to the CBI remained intact.

Court's queries

The bench directed questions at senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing the West Bengal police, regarding the delayed arrest of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and the sluggish progress in the case investigation.

Argument for CBI probe

Raju argued that if the investigation remained with the state police, it would lack credibility and transparency.

Seeking urgent relief

On March 6, the West Bengal government urgently approached the apex court to challenge the high court's order but did not receive immediate relief.

State's plea

In its plea to the Supreme Court, the state government criticized the high court's decision as biased, unlawful, and capricious, urging for its annulment.

