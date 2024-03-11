Sandeshkhali ED attack case: CBI summons nine close aides, acquaintances of Shahjahan Sheikh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

Sandeshkhali ED attack case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned nine close aides and acquaintances of the main accused and suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh for questioning in connection with the attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers case, said officials. The CBI has asked them to before the agency on Monday at Nizam Palace, CBI office, Kolkata.

The agency suspects that these nine individuals were allegedly involved in the attack on ED officials on January 5 and instigated the crowd to target the team during a raid on the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

Sheikh, whose role in the attack is under probe, is under the custody of the CBI till March 14, the officials said.

The CBI has taken over the investigation into three cases concerning incidents on January 5 when ED officials were assaulted by a mob of around 1000 people. The attack occurred during a search of Sheikh's premises as part of the agency's probe into an alleged ration distribution scam case, for which a former state minister has been arrested.

Sheikh was arrested by the state police on February 29, following a high court directive permitting the CBI, ED, or the West Bengal police to arrest him.

When ED officials were attacked in Bengal?

A team of ED officials was attacked by a nearly 1,000-strong mob on January 5 when they went to raid the house of Sheikh, who allegedly has close links with arrested former state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Sheikh, who is also the prime accused in alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali, was arrested by the state police on February 29 in the ED officials attack case.

