​Supreme Court seeks report from Allahabad HC on suits related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SC seeks report on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute

SC seeks details: The Supreme Court on Friday (July 21) directed the Allahabad High Court’s Registrar General to provide details of various suits relating to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia heard the plea challenging the High Court’s order which transferred to itself all matters concerning the dispute pending before a Mathura court.

“Looking at the nature of the matter, is it not better that the high court tries the matter? Thinking aloud, if it is tried at a higher level. Pendency of matter causes its own disquiet, one side or the other", Justice Kaul observed.

The judge observed that the prolongation and multiplicity of proceedings are not in anybody’s interest and stressed that it would be better if the issue is settled at the high court level.

“We consider it appropriate to ask Registrar of HC to forward to us what are the suits which are sought to be consolidated by the impugned order. There appears to be little generality in the direction issued. List after three weeks,” the bench said.

Suit in court of Civil Judge Senior Division

Bal Krishna through Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta and others had filed a suit in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division (III), seeking shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah which they claimed was constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

On May 26, the high court had said that all matters relating to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute which are pending before the Mathura court could be transferred to it. Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra had passed the order allowing a transfer application filed by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev Khewat Mathura (deity) through the next friend, Ranjana Agnihotri, and seven others.

The petitioners had requested that the original trial must be conducted by the high court itself like the Ayodhya matter.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Krishna Janmabhoomi case transferred to Allahabad High Court

ALSO READ | Gyanvapi mosque case: ASI gets permission for 'scientific survey' barring dispute area

Latest India News