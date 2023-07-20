Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe arrives in India; boosting cooperation on energy connectivity on agenda

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MEAINDIA Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday arrived in Delhi on a two-day official visit to India. Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan welcomed Wickremesinghe at the airport. Artists performed garba at the airport to welcome the Sri Lankan President. Wickremesinghe is on an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi noted that Wickremesinghe's visit will further boost the multi-prolonged partnership between India and Sri Lanka. It is Wickremesinghe’s first visit to India since assuming the office.

Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Warm welcome to President @RW_UNP of Sri Lanka on his maiden visit to India since assumption of the Office of President. Received by @MOS_MEA at the airport. The visit will further boost the multi-pronged - partnership." During his visit, President Wickremesinghe will meet his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and discuss various issues of mutual interest with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian dignitaries, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Wickremesinghe is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi

Wickremesinghe is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi. The visit will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors.

In the press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted, "Sri Lanka is an important partner in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. The visit will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors."

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs officials spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s India visit is a major one as the country has important, multifaceted relations with the island nation. “This is a very important visit, it is a neighbouring country with whom we have a very important relationship, we have multifaceted relations,” Arindam Bagchi said during MEA weekly briefing on Thursday.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Sri Lanka wants to use Indian rupee as much as US dollar: President Wickremesinghe

Latest India News