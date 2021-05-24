Sputnik V production begins; RDIF, Panacea Biotec to make 10 crore doses per year

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI RDIF, Panacea Biotech launch production of Sputnik V vaccine in India; to produce 100 million doses per year

The Russian Direct Investment Fund and drug firm Panacea Biotec have launched the production of Sputnik V vaccine in India. India's Panacea Biotec will now produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V per year.

The first batch produced at Panacea Biotec's facilities at Baddi will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for quality control. Full-scale production of the vaccine is due to the start this summer, Sputnik V said in a statement today. Company's facilities comply with GMP standards and are prequalified by WHO.

"Launch of production in India in partnership with Panacea Biotec marks an important step in helping the country fight the pandemic. Production of Sputnik V supports efforts of India's authorities to leave behind the acute phase of coronavirus as soon as possible," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev CEO said.

RDIF has already partnered with other Indian pharma firms such as Hetero, Gland Pharma and Stelis Biopharma to produce millions of Sputnik V Vaccine in India.

Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure on April 12, 2021, and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on May 14.

To date, Sputnik V has been registered in 66 countries globally with total population of over 3.2 billion people. Efficacy of Sputnik V is 97.6% based on the analysis of data on coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

In August 2020, Russia became the world's first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V. Subsequently, in September, Dr Reddy's and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V, which is developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Dr Reddy's, which had received over two lakh vaccines from RDIF, recently soft-launched Sputnik V and tied up with Apollo Hospitals for piloting the vaccine.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V.

