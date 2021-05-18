COVID-19 Vaccine: Sputnik debuts on Cowin app at Rs 1250

Image Source : TWITTER/SPUTNIK V Sputnik V

Sputnik V, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine being produced in India by Dr Reddy's Laboratory has made its debut on the CoWIN platform on May 18. Reportedly, it is available at a price of Rs 1250. Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said they are collaborating to initiate a COVID-19 vaccination programme in the country with Sputnik V.

The official Twitter account of Sputnik V also shared a picture of the vaccination drive in India. "Start of #SputnikV vaccination at @HospitalsApollo

facility in #India's Hyderabad," the tweet read.

The first phase of the programme kicks off with vaccinations in Hyderabad on Monday and in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday (May 18) at Apollo facilities. The vaccinations would follow the SOPs as recommended by the government including registration on CoWIN.



Apollo Hospitals' Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said the healthcare major would receive 10 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over a period of one month. "Delighted to share @HospitalsApollo has Ptnr with @drreddys 2 admin #SputnikV the 1st foreign-made #vaccine to be used in #India to all DRL staff. Additionally, we will be receiving 1 Mn doses (over 1 mth period ) 4 our public #vaccinationdrive as #IndiaFightsCOVID19," she tweeted.

For the pilot programme, Apollo would receive the Sputnik V vaccines from the first batch of 1. 5 lakh doses imported by Dr Reddy's so far.

In August 2020, Russia became the world's first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, dubbed as Sputnik V. Following that, in September, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V, which is developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V.

--with PTI inputs