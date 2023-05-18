SP Singh Baghel, MoS Law minister, shifted to Health and Family Welfare ministry

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SP Singh Baghel (Second from left)

In the second major Cabinet rejig, Minister of State SP Singh Baghel has been shifted to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from Law Ministry. Earlier in the day, moved from the law ministry to the relatively lower profile Ministry of Earth Sciences.

This was necessitated after Arjun Ram Meghwal was made the Minister of State with Independent charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

According to convention, a ministry headed by a Minister of State with independent charge does not have a deputy.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been pleased to direct that "Prof S P Singh Baghel, Minister of State be assigned as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in place of Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice."

Latest India News