Thursday, May 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. SP Singh Baghel, MoS Law minister, shifted to Health and Family Welfare ministry

SP Singh Baghel, MoS Law minister, shifted to Health and Family Welfare ministry

Earlier in the day, moved from the law ministry to the relatively lower profile Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2023 16:28 IST
SP Singh Baghel (Second from left)
Image Source : TWITTER SP Singh Baghel (Second from left)

In the second major Cabinet rejig, Minister of State SP Singh Baghel has been shifted to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from Law Ministry. Earlier in the day, moved from the law ministry to the relatively lower profile Ministry of Earth Sciences.

This was necessitated after Arjun Ram Meghwal was made the Minister of State with Independent charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

According to convention, a ministry headed by a Minister of State with independent charge does not have a deputy.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been pleased to direct that "Prof S P Singh Baghel, Minister of State be assigned as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in place of Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice."

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News