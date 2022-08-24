Sonali Phogat's death appears to be due to cardiac arrest: Goa CM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV According to Goa police, Phogat felt uneasy on Monday night and was taken to a hospital the morning next (Tuesday) at around 8 a.m., where she was declared brought dead.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the state police are thoroughly investigating the Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat's death but prima facie cardiac arrest appears to be the cause of it.

"The DGP is personally monitoring it. Though it appears to be cardiac arrest, we still will get a post-mortem conducted. An investigation is going on," Sawant said.

According to Goa police, Phogat felt uneasy on Monday night and was taken to a hospital the morning next (Tuesday) at around 8 a.m., where she was declared brought dead.

On Tuesday, the Police had written to the Department of Forensic Medicine at Goa Medical College for appointing a panel of doctors for conducting the post-mortem.

The autopsy is expected to be conducted later in the day

Also Read | Delhi liquor scam: AAP mounts allegations against BJP, says it offered Rs 20 cr each to 4 MLAs to switch sides

Also Read | Shinde vs Uddhav continues! Ruling, opposition MLAs clash outside Maharashtra Assembly

Latest India News