Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shinde vs Uddhav continues! Ruling, opposition MLAs clash outside Maharashtra Assembly

Highlights Chaos ensued outside Mumbai Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday.

MLAs from ruling and opposition clashed outside the premises.

Both sides were raising slogans against each other.

Maharashtra news: Chaos ensued outside Mumbai Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday after MLAs from ruling and opposition clashed outside the premises. The clash broke out as opposition MLAs supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA faction were protesting against the government. This is when they got into a war of words with the Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs and a scuffle broke out.

Both sides were raising slogans against each other. The opposition side also included Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Balasaheb Thorat. This is when opposition NCP MLA Amol Matkari got into a fight with ruling MLA Dilip Mama Lande. As per reports, NCP leader Anil Patil also provoked the ruling MLAs.

Meanwhile, CM Eknath Shinde also spoke at the Maharashtra Assembly today. Answering a question raised by BJP member Sunil Rane on some rivers flooding earlier than expected and causing major damages, Shinde said he would form a comprehensive policy for desilting rivers in the state to prevent floods.

Also, the Supreme Court on Tuesday referred to a five-judge bench the petitions filed by Eknath Shinde raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger, and disqualification. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered the listing of petitions before the constitution bench on Thursday and directed the Election Commission not to pass any orders on the Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party's poll symbol.

The bench was hearing pending cases related to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

Latest India News