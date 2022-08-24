Wednesday, August 24, 2022
     
  4. Delhi liquor scam: AAP mounts allegations against BJP, says it offered Rs 20 cr each to 4 MLAs to switch sides

Delhi liquor scam: AAP mounts allegations against BJP, says it offered Rs 20 cr each to 4 MLAs to switch sides

Delhi liquor scam: Sanjay Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making efforts to bring AAP legislators into the BJP-fold "by hook or crook" and topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2022 13:19 IST
Delhi liquor policy
Image Source : PTI AAP's Sanjay Singh

Delhi liquor scam: Continuing its attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday claimed that the saffron party has approached four of its legislators in Delhi, asking them to switch sides. It even alleged that its MLAs were threatened that if they won't join the saffron party, they will have to face 'false cases, the CBI and the ED.'

It's been more than a week since a war of words between both the parties have started over the Delhi excise policy scam and FIR against deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. 

Addressing a press conference here, AAP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the legislators -- Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep -- have been approached by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with whom they have "friendly relations".

"They have been offered Rs 20 crore each if they join the party and Rs 25 crore if they bring other MLAs along with them," Singh said.

"They (BJP leaders) told our MLAs that if they do not accept the offer and join the BJP, they will also have to face false cases, the CBI and the ED like (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia is facing," he added.

 

Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making efforts to bring AAP legislators into the BJP-fold "by hook or crook" and topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi. The four AAP MLAs who have allegedly been approached by the BJP were also present at the press conference.

Manish Sisodia also tweeted about the incident. 

