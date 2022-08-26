Sonali Phogat's funeral rites today; Haryana CM Khattar assures CBI probe if family demands in writing

Sonali Phogat's funeral: The last rites of Haryana-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will be conducted today. Phogat's body reached Delhi on Thursday night from Goa. The body was brought to her home town in Hisar this morning. Phogat's last journey will leave for Rishi Nagar crematorium, Hisar at 11 am from Dhundoor farm house.

Meanwhile, Goa Police will produce the two accused arrested on Thursday in court today. Accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi had arrived in Goa with Phogat (42) on August 22. They were arrested in connection with her alleged murder after the post-mortem report said there were "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body.

Phogat, who first found fame on TikTok, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning. Doctors had said prima facie she died of a heart attack. Autopsy was conducted on her body on Thursday morning and soon after Anjuna police added the charge of murder to the case and arrested Sagwan and Wasi.

Both the accused had been named in the police complaint filed by Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday. The autopsy was conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital after her family agreed to the procedure.

If family wants CBI probe, will consider: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said if BJP leader Sonali Phogat's family wants a CBI probe into her death, it will be considered. "If the family gives in writing, we will take the issue further," Khattar said while adding he had also spoken to his Goa counterpart after the incident.

What the autopsy report said

The cause of death due to the best of my knowledge and belief is reserved pending chemical analysis. Histopathology and serological reports of the tissues preserved. However, there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain.

The autopsy was earlier scheduled on Wednesday, but Phogat's brother claimed she was murdered by two of her associates and the family would agree to autopsy only after an FIR was registered against them.

Dhaka, her brother, had alleged that a short while before her death, Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law.

She sounded disturbed during the conversation and complained against her two colleagues, he claimed. Three years ago, one of her aides had sexually assaulted her after spiking her food and later blackmailed her, Dhaka further alleged in the police complaint.

