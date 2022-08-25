Sonali Phogat death: Drugs, blackmailing, conspiracy - the mystery deepens

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat death: The post-mortem report of Sonali Phogat, who died of suspected heart attack in Goa on August 22, is yet to be made public, however, the Haryana BJP leader's family has claimed that she was murdered as part of a consipiracy hatched by her personal assitant and bodyguard.

Sonali Phogat's brother-in-law Aman Punia has made sensational allegations against PA Sudhir and bodyguard Sukhwinder. Punia told India TV that he had a telephonic conversation with Phogat just hours before the tragic news of her death arrived.

"She (Sonali Phogat) sounded very disturbed...she was afraid. She said it was unfortunate that she was not able to devote much time to family. These people are doing wrong with me," Punia said recalling his last phone call with Phogat.

Punia claimed that Sudhir and Sukhwinder gave MD drug to Phogat which they have accepted in their statement given to police.

"They have admitted giving drug to Sonali Phogat, but her condition deteriorated due to overdose. They locked her in the washroom for three hours. Had she received medical attention on time, she could have been saved," Punia added.

When asked what could be the motive behind Sudhir and Sukhwinder's plan to murder Phogat, Punia said," They wanted to usurp her property".

Post-mortem

Sonali Phogat's family had denied permission to carry out post-mortem alleging foul play in her death. The procedure was finally carried out on Thursday (August 25) under the supervision of a team of five doctors at a hospital in Anjuna.

Her body will be flown to Delhi from Panaji via IndiGo flight and will be taken to her village in Haryana later in the day.

Earlier, Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka too had alleged that his sister had spoken to mother and brother-in-law and complained about her two coworkers. He also claimed that the CCTV cameras, laptop and other crucial things from her farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing after her death.

Sonali Phogat (42) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a resort in Goa earlier this week. The Anjuna Police had registered a case of unnatural death with an official saying she died of suspected heart attack.

