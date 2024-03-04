ISRO chief Somnath diagnosed with cancer on day of historic Aditya-L1 launch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO ISRO Chairman S. Somanath during a press conference.

On the monumental day of India's Aditya-L1 mission launch, the Chief of ISRO, S Somnath, received a devastating diagnosis of cancer. Despite the historic achievement in space exploration, Somnath's battle took centre stage. On the day of India's Aditya-L1 mission launch, ISRO Chief S Somnath faced a personal challenge as he was diagnosed with cancer. In an interview with Tarmak Media House, Somnath confirmed the discovery of a growth during a routine scan, revealing his unexpected health setback.

Discovery amidst professional triumph

"There were some health issues during the Chandrayaan-3 mission launch. However, it was not clear to me at the time, I did not have a clear understanding of it," Somnath said.

Shock and support

The diagnosis not only surprised Somnath but also his family and colleagues, who stood by him during this challenging period. As India celebrated the milestone of its inaugural space-based solar observatory, Aditya L1, Somnath's battle unfolded alongside the nation's professional triumph.

Speaking about his experience, he said, "It was a shock for the family. But now, I perceive cancer and its treatment as a solution." His pragmatic approach to the disease and its treatment reflects a remarkable strength of character and an unwavering spirit.

Treatment and recovery

Following the diagnosis, Somnath underwent an operation and chemotherapy to confront the hereditary disease. Despite the initial shock, his pragmatic outlook and unwavering spirit guided him through the treatment process. Reflecting on his experience, Somnath emphasised the importance of ongoing checkups while expressing gratitude for his swift recovery.

"I was uncertain about a complete cure at the time, I was undergoing the process," he admitted, highlighting the ongoing nature of his battle against cancer.

"I will be undergoing regular checkups and scans. But, now I am completely cured, and have resumed my duties," Somnath said.

Resilience amidst uncertainty

While acknowledging uncertainties during his battle with cancer, Somnath's remarkable recovery saw him back at work just days after the surgery, demonstrating resilience and determination in the face of adversity. With his health restored, Somnath resumed his duties at ISRO, ready to continue contributing to India's space exploration endeavors.

Also read | Chandigarh: BJP wins Senior Deputy Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts in big jolt to I.N.D.I.A bloc