600 Sikh pilgrims intending to visit Pakistan denied permission citing security, Covid concerns

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday denied permission to 600 Sikh pilgrims intending to visit Pakistan, citing security, COVID-19 concerns, PTI quoted officials as saying.

New Delhi Published on: February 17, 2021 21:23 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

