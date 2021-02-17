The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday denied permission to 600 Sikh pilgrims intending to visit Pakistan, citing security, COVID-19 concerns, PTI quoted officials as saying. More to follow.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday denied permission to 600 Sikh pilgrims intending to visit Pakistan, citing security, COVID-19 concerns, PTI quoted officials as saying. More to follow.
Top News
Latest News
Rahul Gandhi demands separate fishery ministry, Giriraj Singh hits back in Italian
Ground Report| Farmers Leader Rakesh Tikait on empty tents at Ghazipur border
Plan to eliminate farmer leader by Khalistani terrorist organisation exposed by Intelligence agencies
Special News| BJP leader Kapil Mishra visits Rinku Sharma's house in Mangolpuri
Assam: 4.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Sonitpur, Guwahati; no damage reported
600 Sikh pilgrims intending to visit Pakistan denied permission citing security, Covid concerns
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah, HD Kumaraswamy told lies
Man injured as terrorists open fire near hotel hosting foreign envoys in Srinagar
Telangana High Court advocate Vaman Rao, wife stabbed to death by assailants in Peddapalli
YRF announces release dates of 5 movies including Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Shamshera
Armaan Jain arrives at ED office in connection to money laundering case
Bigg Boss 14: Is Nikki Tamboli ELIMINATED in mid-week eviction? Here's the truth
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba counts days until he becomes 'Quadfather' ahead of Kareena's delivery
Tsitsipas rallies from two sets down to stun Nadal at Australian Open 2021 quarterfinal
India announce squad for last two Tests against England, Umesh set to replace Shardul
Motera Stadium to have 4 dressing rooms, LED lights for better visibility in pink-ball Test
IPL 2021 Auction: Remaining purse, retained players, available slots - All you need to know
JLN Stadium at Margao to host ISL final for record third time on March 13
Amazon 'Apple Days' sales offer deals on iPhone 12 Mini, others
Qualcomm, Microsoft, Google object to Nvidia's acquisition of Arm
Koo App: What is it? How to download on Android, iPhone? Why ministers are joining it?
Karnataka School Education Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 3,473 Guest Teachers. Apply online
Karnataka: Schools for classes 6-8 to reopen from February 22
CMAT 2021 postponed. Check new dates for registration, other details
Sikkim to reopen schools for LKG-class 5 students from Monday
Varun Dhawan-Natasha host reception bash; Sara Ali Khan, Arjun-Malaika and others attend
Randhir Kapoor, Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir heartbroken as they attend Rajiv Kapoor's last rites| PHOTO
RIP Rajiv Kapoor: Unseen pictures of the veteran actor with brothers Randhir, Rishi
Karan Johar twins Yash, Roohi turn 4: Kareena-Taimur, Gauri- Abram, Neha-Mehr, attend birthday bash
Identifying risk factors for elevated anxiety in young adults during Covid-19
World Pulses Day: Know the benefits of adding protein-rich dals to your diet
Consume walnut regularly to diminish negative results of H. pylori infection: Study
Covid virus leak from lab 'extremely unlikely,' says WHO team
Horoscope 17 February: Taurus people will get their money back, know about other zodiac signs
After Pinata cakes, Drip cakes take over internet; Netizens come up with unique decorating styles
Vastu Tips: Do not keep these things in south-west direction to avoid monetary loss
Basant Panchami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD images, SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook greetings for you
Basant Panchami 2021: Jhaal muri to sweet saffron rice, mouth-watering dishes you can relish upon
Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik re-unite for a romantic date, plan to get married again
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya- Rubina Dilaik, who's going to win this season?
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni shares marriage plans with Jasmin Bhasin, says 'will first enjoy dating phase
Bigg Boss 14 Feb 15 HIGHLIGHTS: Rahul- Rubina dance together as former dedicates song to her
Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar finally answers Rahul Vaidya on marriage proposal, reunites on Valentine'