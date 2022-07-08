PM Modi pens a heartfelt note for 'friend' Shinzo Abe, says 'will cherish all memorable interactions'

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI San's contribution to India-Japan relations was richly recognised by the conferment upon him of the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2021.

Shinzo Abe death news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday penned a heartfelt tribute to a "dear friend", former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Abe was shot dead at a campaign event on Friday in western Japan. Abe was a major player in strengthening the ties between the two nations. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead in the afternoon. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack, which shocked people in a country known as one of the world's safest. He was also the initiator of the quadrilateral dialogue, commonly known as the Quad, seeing the potential in great democracies of the Indo-Pacific (from the US to Japan and onto Australia and India) in countering China’s assertiveness in the region.

The Prime Minister also announced one-day national mourning on July 9 as a mark of deepest respect for Abe. Abe served as Prime Minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He was Japan's longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020.

PM Modi remembers Shinzo Abe in heartfelt letter

In his blog, dedicating an emotional post to the late Japanese Prime Minister wrote, "Shinzo Abe - an outstanding leader of Japan, a towering global statesman, and a great champion of India-Japan friendship - is not among us anymore. Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend."

Remembering his first meeting with San, he wrote, "I first met him in 2007, during my visit to Japan as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Right from that first meeting, our friendship went beyond the trappings of office and the shackles of official protocol. Our visit to Toji temple in Kyoto, our train journey on the Shinkansen, our visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, the Ganga Aarati in Kashi, and the elaborate tea ceremony in Tokyo, the list of our memorable interactions is indeed long."

He further said, "His counsel inspired me in my economic choices for Gujarat. And, his support was instrumental in building Gujarat’s vibrant partnership with Japan.

"Later on, it was my privilege to work with him to bring about an unprecedented transformation of the strategic partnership between India and Japan. From a largely narrow, bilateral economic relationship, Abe San helped turn it into a broad, comprehensive one, which not only covered every field of national endeavour but became pivotal for our two countries and the region’s security. For him, this was one of the most consequential relationships between the people of our two countries and the world. He was resolute in pursuing the civil nuclear agreement with India – a most difficult one for his country – and decisive in offering the most generous terms for the High-Speed Rail in India. As in most important milestones in independent India’s journey, he ensured that Japan is there side by side as New India accelerates its growth."

Modi remembers 'Abenomics'

"His contribution to India-Japan relations was richly recognised by the conferment upon him of the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2021. Abe San had a deep insight into the complex and multiple transitions taking place in the world, the vision to be ahead of his time to see its impact on politics, society, economy and international relations, and the wisdom to know the choices that were to be made, the capacity to make clear and bold decisions even in the face of conventions and the rare ability to carry his people and the world with him. His far-reaching policies - Abenomics - reinvigorated the Japanese economy and re-ignited the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship of his people."

"The Quad, the ASEAN-led forums, the Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative, the Asia-Africa Growth Corridor and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure all benefited from his contributions. Quietly and without fanfare, and overcoming hesitation at home and scepticism abroad, he transformed Japan’s strategic engagement, including in defence, connectivity, infrastructure and sustainability, across the Indo-Pacific region. For that, the region is more optimistic about its destiny and the world more confident about its future."

During my Japan visit in May this year, I had the opportunity to meet Abe San, who had just taken over as the Chair of the Japan-India Association. He was his usual self - energetic, captivating, charismatic and very witty. He had innovative ideas on how to further strengthen the India-Japan friendship. When I said goodbye to him that day, little did I imagine that it would be our final meeting?

Extending his condolences to Abe's family, PM Modi wrote, "I will always be indebted for his warmth and wisdom, grace and generosity, friendship and guidance, and I will miss him dearly. We in India mourn his passing as one of our own, just as he embraced us with an open heart. He died doing what he loved the most – inspiring his people. His life may have been cut short tragically, but his legacy will endure forever. I extend heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of India and on my own behalf to the people of Japan, especially to Mrs. Akie Abe and his family. Om Shanti."

