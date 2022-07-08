Shinzo Abe shot at: Japan has strictest gun control laws in the world

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Shinzo Abe Shot At, Shinzo Abe News: Shinzo Abe, the former Prime Minister of Japan, was on Friday morning left unconscious after he was shot at while addressing an election speech in Nara. Visuals show that Abe, 67, collapsed with his shirt smeared with blood.

He was taken to a hospital by a medical evacuation helicopter but he was showing no vital signs, according to reports.

Reports suggest that he collapsed after being hit by two bullets from behind. The suspect, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami (41), was overpowered by security officials. Tetsuya is a former maritime self-defence force member, according to the news agency Reuters.

The attack on the former Prime Minister was a shock in a country that is considered to be one of the world’s safest and most peaceful nations. Japan has also some of the strictest gun control laws than any other country.

Japan Gun Laws

Japan, having a population of 13 crores, has a long list of tests that a person must clear in order to obtain a gun. Obtaining an assault rifle in the country is even tougher due to compliance.

According to reports, Japan has always had strict gun control laws and the successive governments only made the laws tougher. Reports say that Japan was the first nation in the world that imposed gun control laws.

Often described as a right-wing nationalist leader, Abe served as the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020. He resigned in 2020 because of ill health. He also served as the president of the Liberal Democratic Party from 2012 to 2020.

