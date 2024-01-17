Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Shashi Tharoor remembers Sunanda Pushkar on her death anniversary: 'Beautiful soul lives forever'

Shashi Tharoor remembers Sunanda Pushkar on her death anniversary: 'Beautiful soul lives forever'

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite at a luxury hotel on the night of January 17, 2014.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2024 12:17 IST
Sunanda Pushkar with Shashi Tharoor
Image Source : PTI/FILE Sunanda Pushkar with Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday remembered his late wife Sunanda Pushkar on her tenth death anniversary. Pushkar was found dead in a suite at a luxury hotel on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple had been staying in the hotel as Tharoor's official bungalow was being renovated at the time.

The Congress MP shared a few images of him paying obeisance to his late wife and wrote, "Ten years. A beautiful soul lives forever. Om Shanti." 

The high court had in December 2022 issued notice to Tharoor only on the police’s application for condonation of delay, saying it will first decide this plea. Tharoor, who is an MP for Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, was discharged in the case more than seven years after Pushkar's death. Tharoor was charged under the provisions of the IPC related to cruelty and abetment to suicide but was not arrested in the case.

Related Stories
Direct police to produce tweets of Sunanda Pushkar, Tharoor urges court

Direct police to produce tweets of Sunanda Pushkar, Tharoor urges court

'Truth always wins': Congress on Shashi Tharoor's discharge in Sunanda Pushkar death case

'Truth always wins': Congress on Shashi Tharoor's discharge in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police moves HC against Tharoor's discharge

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police moves HC against Tharoor's discharge

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News