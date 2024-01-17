Shashi Tharoor remembers Sunanda Pushkar on her death anniversary: 'Beautiful soul lives forever'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Sunanda Pushkar with Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday remembered his late wife Sunanda Pushkar on her tenth death anniversary. Pushkar was found dead in a suite at a luxury hotel on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple had been staying in the hotel as Tharoor's official bungalow was being renovated at the time.

The Congress MP shared a few images of him paying obeisance to his late wife and wrote, "Ten years. A beautiful soul lives forever. Om Shanti."

The high court had in December 2022 issued notice to Tharoor only on the police’s application for condonation of delay, saying it will first decide this plea. Tharoor, who is an MP for Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, was discharged in the case more than seven years after Pushkar's death. Tharoor was charged under the provisions of the IPC related to cruelty and abetment to suicide but was not arrested in the case.