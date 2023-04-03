Urge my friend Jai to cool a little bit, Shashi Tharoor on Jaishankar's 'West has a bad habit' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Parliament House in New Delhi.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in an advice for External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said that he will strongly urge his friend Jai to cool a little bit after the latter made a remark saying the West has a bad habit of commenting on the internal matters of other countries.

"I have known him for a long time and consider him as a friend but on this issue, I think we need not be so thin-skinned, I think it's very important that as a government we take something in stride. If we react to every comment, we are doing ourselves a disservice. I will strongly urge my friend Jai to cool a little bit," said Shashi Tharoor.

Earlier on Sunday, Jaishankar said that the West has had a "bad habit" for a long time, of commenting on others, and it thinks it has a "God-given right" to speak about the internal matters of other countries.

He said this during a 'Meet and Greet' interaction organised by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan with over 500 young voters, joggers and visitors at Cubbon Park.

The Minister was responding to a question on Germany and United States' remarks on the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament.

"There are two reasons. It is because the West has had a bad habit for a long time of commenting on others. They somehow think it is some kind of God-given right. They will have to learn only by experience that if you keep doing this, other people will also start commenting and they will not like it when it happens. I see that happening," Jaishankar said.

He said, "The second part of the truth -- in our arguments, you are inviting the people to comment on you. Then more and more people are tempted to comment. We also need to stop giving generous invitations to the world saying there are problems in India; America and Europe, why are you standing by and doing nothing?"

"So if somebody from here goes and says 'why are you standing by and saying nothing', then obviously they are going to comment. Part of the problem is them, part of the problem is us. And I think both need fixing," he added.

Bengaluru South and Central MPs Surya and Mohan were present during the interaction. Responding to a question on freebie culture, Jaishankar said some people in Delhi were masters of it.

"They are doing it because they do not have the responsibility of raising resources," he commented.

"You can't run a country on the basis of freebies. Somewhere, somebody has to pay for it. Anybody who is giving a freebie here is taking away something elsewhere," he said.

Freebie culture was a way of getting quick popularity in a very irresponsible way, he said, adding that it was not sustainable.

(With inputs from PTI)

