Sharad Yadav's demise: Family members pay respects to veteran leader at his Chhatarpur residence

Sharad Yadav's demise: Family members pay respects to the veteran leader at his Chhatapar residence

Sharad Yadav's demise: Family members on Friday paid respects to former Union Minister and JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav at his residence in Delhi's Chhatarpur. The veteran leader breathed his last at a private hospital in Gurguram on Thursday night. He was 75 years old and survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

According to reports, Yadav had collapsed at his Chhatarpur residence on Thursday night and was rushed to Fortis hospital in Gurugram but could not be saved.

Later, the Fortis Memorial Research Institute released a statement, saying Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state. He had been reportedly suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis.

"On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm," the statement added.

Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of the former Union Minister.

A look at Sharad Yadav's political journey

While Sharad Yadav was born in Madhya Pradesh and began his political career from there, Bihar became his 'karma bhoomi'.

Then a young student leader, it was his Lok Sabha bypoll win from Jabalpur in 1974 as the opposition candidate against the Congress which invigorated its political fight against the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Emergency was soon clamped in 1975 and he won again in 1977, establishing his credentials as one of the several leaders to have come out of the anti-Emergency movement, an image that kept him in good stead for several decades as he remained an MP for the better part of the last nearly five decades.

Yadav served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in the late 90s. He was a minister in the VP Singh government in 1989 and his backing to Lalu Prasad Yadav was seen important to the latter becoming Bihar's chief minister in 1990 for the first time.

Never a leader with a big base of his own, Sharad Yadav depended on state bigwigs like Lalu and Nitish to enter Parliament but enjoyed the aura and political weight which made him a strong presence at the high table of national politics in Delhi.

He was the convener of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance before he had to reluctantly leave after Kumar decided to snap ties with the saffron party in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies)

