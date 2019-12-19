Section 144 imposed in 44 districts of Madhya Pradesh

Representational Image

Section 144 has been imposed in 44 districts of Madhya Pradesh due to the ongoing protests against the new citizenship law. The protests were held in districts including Bhopal, Shajapur, Khandwa, Khargone, Seoni, Gwalior, Betul, Ratlam, Barwani, Sagar, Ujjain and Panna.

The new citizenship law, passed by Parliament and approved by the President last week, has triggered massive protests across the country. It promises Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. CAA's critics say the law is discriminatory and violates the core values of the Constitution.

Protests against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC swept through a dozen districts of Madhya Pradesh as the Congress-ruled state joined the nationwide agitation against the Centre's twin controversial measures. The protesters included members from various sections of the society.