Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
SC issues NBW against GB Nagar jail superintendent

A Bench of Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice Ajay Rastogi passed the order while admitting a contempt petition against the jail superintendent and asked him to appear before it on September 23.

New Delhi Published on: September 18, 2019 23:37 IST
SC issues NBW against GB Nagar jail superintendent
SC issues NBW against GB Nagar jail superintendent

The Supreme Court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the Gautam Buddh Nagar district jail superintendent for releasing an accused whose bail had been cancelled.

A Bench of Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice Ajay Rastogi passed the order while admitting a contempt petition against the jail superintendent and asked him to appear before it on September 23.

The order came while hearing a contempt plea, filed by one Matru alias Prem Chand who alleged the contemnor Jail Superintendent set free an accused Arun whose bail had stood cancelled through the Supreme Court orders.

The top court had set aside a Allahabad High Court order granting bail to Arun and directed that he should not be released if he was under custody.

After the order, the jail superintendent sought a new jail custody warrant for the accused from the trial court, but without waiting for the custody warrant, released the accused from prison, the petitioner said.

The petitioner said the accused had attempted to kill him after being released from the jail and the police were not lodging a FIR on his complaint.

