Ayodhya hearing: SC says conclude all arguments by October 18, allows mediation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set October 18 as the deadline to conclude all arguments in the Ayodhya land dispute case and urged all parties to make joint efforts.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "as per the estimate of tentative dates to finish the hearing in the case, we can say that the submissions have to be likely completed by October 18," quoted news agency ANI as saying.

Ayodhya land dispute case: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi says, "as per the estimate of tentative dates to finish the hearing in the case, we can say that the submissions have to be likely completed by October 18." pic.twitter.com/cj40Tb979r — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

CJI Gogoi also said that the court may extend the hearing by one hour and also sit on Saturdays to try and finish the hearings.

The top court also said that if parties to the Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case want to amicably resolve the matter through mediation, they can still go ahead with it.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it has received a letter from former Supreme Court judge F M I Kalifulla, who was heading the three-member mediation panel, saying some parties have written to him for the resumption of the mediation process.

The five-judge Constitution bench also said, "simultaneously the mediation process can go along with the hearing, which is going on in SC, and if an amicable settlement is reached through by it, the same can be filed before the SC."

The bench said the day-to-day proceedings in the land dispute case have reached "an advanced stage" and will continue.

The court, however, said the mediation process under the chairmanship of Justice Kalifulla can still continue and proceedings before it will remain confidential.

VIDEO: Ayodhya land dispute to conclude by Oct 18: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Also Read: Ayodhya: SC asks lawyers to intimate tentative time schedule for completing arguments

Also Read: Ayodhya case: Supreme Court asks Muslims about their holy place's origin