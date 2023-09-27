Sanatan Dharma remark: SC to hear plea seeking FIRs against DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Raja and others

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja

The Supreme Court on Wednesday is likely to hear a plea seeking FIRs against DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja for their 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks. In addition, the court will also hear the petition seeking contempt action against police chiefs of Tamil Nadu and Delhi for not taking action despite complaints. According to the information, the petition has been filed by Advocate Vineet Jindal.

Earlier on September 22, a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi issued notices on the petition filed by Chennai-based lawyer B Jagannath who said the apex court has passed several directions, including for registration of FIR, in similar cases. The plea has been filed over DMK leaders' "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark, which the petitioner likened to hate speech.

How controversy erupted?

The controversy erupted after Udhayanidhi's likened 'Sanatana Dharma' to malaria and dengue and called for its eradication. Adding fuel to the raging debate over DMK leader Udhayanidhi's remarks against Sanatan Dharma, the party's Lok Sabha MP A Raja has likened it to diseases like leprosy and HIV which had social stigma.

Last week, the top court had issued a notice seeking responses from the Tamil Nadu government and its leaders, Udhayanidhi Stalin and A raja, on a plea seeking FIRs against them.

