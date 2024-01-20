Sadhvi Ritambhara in 'Aap Ki Adalat': 'Those who rejected Ram's invitation will be rejected by people'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sadhvi Ritambhara in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Firebrand Ramjanmbhoomi movement leader Sadhvi Ritambhara, ahead of the Ram Mandirs' consecration ceremony to be held on January 22, has said that those who have not accepted Ram Mandir's invitation will be rejected by the people.

Sadhvi Ritambhara, who appeared in India TV's Aap Ki Adalat show, made this remark after several opposition leaders who have been invited to attend the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, rejected the invitation.

Responding to India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma when asked that opposition leaders like Sonia Gandhi have declined to accept the invitation to attend the consecration event in Ayodhya, the Sadhvi replied, "Those who have rejected the invitation of Lord Ram, will be rejected by the people of India".

Asked whether there will be an Ayodhya-type movement for Mathura and Kashi shrines, Sadhvi Ritambhara replied, "No, there will be no such need for a movement. We had to launch movement in Ayodhya because the evidences were dug deep inside the earth. In Kashi Vishwanath shrine, the Nandi statue is already sitting there with its mouth wide open. Even if you build a brand new corridor (in Varanasi), Bhole Baba is sitting there, and he is the witness."

Earlier, the Congress party turned down the invite to attend the Ram Mandir's consecration saying that it's "clearly a RSS-BJP event".

"The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain," the party said in a statement.

After Congress rejected the Ram Mandir invite, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President, Alok Kumar said, "There is a serious disconnect between the leadership of 'Sonia Gandhi group and cadre'. The leaders refused to attend the event but their party members are coming for the 'darshan' of Ram Lalla... junior members want to attend but the senior leaders don't want to attend the ceremony because of their ego...if it was BJP-RSS event, why would we invite them? So, this allegation is false"

Ram Mandir's grand consecration ceremony is set to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

