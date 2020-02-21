Huge decline in footfall from China at Sadhguru's Mahashivratri event

Image Source : TWITTER Sadhguru's Mahashivratri event

In the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, Sadhguru's Mahashivratri event witnessed a huge decline in the footfall of Chinese devotees this year, news agency ANI reported. The mega Mahashivratri event was held at the Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The event sees participation from across the world every year, especially from China.

Expressing his disappointment, a Chinese tourist in India said coronavirus spoiled all plans this year. "Every year Chinese people come here for Mahashivratri. People wanted to come this year also but coronavirus has spoiled all plans. We enjoy doing meditation here as it gives us mental relief. I really feel sorry for my countrymen as they are facing a difficult situation," said Xiuhang.

"I heard from my parents that things are getting better I wish Sadhguru should speak on Coronavirus," he added.

The five-day event started from February 18. The main highlight of the Mahashivratri event are performances by "Kabir Cafe", a band named after famous poet Kabir.