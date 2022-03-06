Indian Embassy in Kyiv asks its nationals those still in Ukraine to fill up online form on 'URGENT BASIS'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine arrived from Bucharest to Mumbai.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has asked all the Indian nationals who are still in Ukraine to fill up an online form on an 'URGENT BASIS'.

As the situation in the war-torn country continues to deteriorate, the Embassy of India in Kyiv on Sunday in a new advisory said, "All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS. Be Safe Be Strong." Direct link to fill up form

Embassy of India, Kyiv requested all Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, and are yet to depart from their respective addresses and want to be evacuated urgently to fill up this form.

The government is continuing its 'Operation Ganga' on war-footing to bring back Indian students from different cities in Ukraine via Poland, Romania, Hungary borders.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Hungary in an important announcement said, "Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation (other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre, Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am -12 pm."

