Friday, December 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. RSS clarifies caste census remark, says, 'Exercise should achieve overall development'

RSS clarifies caste census remark, says, 'Exercise should achieve overall development'

In early October, the Nitish Kumar government released findings of a caste count conducted in Bihar in two phases. The coalition government in Bihar is headed by the Janata Dal (United), an ally of the Congress and a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: December 22, 2023 10:14 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Image Source : PTI RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Clarifying its stance over caste census, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said such an exercise should be used to achieve "overall development of society" while ensuring that no harm is caused to social harmony and unity. The remarks came after an uproar over reports that RSS functionaries opposed caste census.  

 
The organisation is continuously striving for the creation of a Hindu society based on harmony and social justice without any discrimination and disparity, publicity head of the RSS Sunil Ambekar said in a statement on X. Adding, "We are of the opinion that it should be used for the overall development of society and while doing it, all the parties should ensure that social harmony and unity are not broken for any reason." 

The discussion started after RSS functionary Shridhar Gadge said there should be be no caste-based census and sought to know what it will achieve. Such an exercise may benefit some people politically as it will provide data about the population of a certain caste, but it is not good socially and in terms of national unity, Gadge, the Vidarbha Sah-Sanghchalak, added.

Schemes introduced

Various governments have introduced schemes and special provisions for developing and empowering such sections from time to time, and the RSS fully supports such measures, he said. Notably, the Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding a caste census, and the demand had also become a poll issue during last month's assembly elections.

Related Stories
No need to turn India into 'Hindu Rashtra' because...: RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

No need to turn India into 'Hindu Rashtra' because...: RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

Chhattisgarh Elections: Kharge accuses BJP of misusing agencies, warns of 'constitutional threat'

Chhattisgarh Elections: Kharge accuses BJP of misusing agencies, warns of 'constitutional threat'

Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered over objectionable cartoon of RSS-BJP after assembly poll victory

Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered over objectionable cartoon of RSS-BJP after assembly poll victory

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News