RSS clarifies caste census remark, says, 'Exercise should achieve overall development'

Clarifying its stance over caste census, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said such an exercise should be used to achieve "overall development of society" while ensuring that no harm is caused to social harmony and unity. The remarks came after an uproar over reports that RSS functionaries opposed caste census.



The organisation is continuously striving for the creation of a Hindu society based on harmony and social justice without any discrimination and disparity, publicity head of the RSS Sunil Ambekar said in a statement on X. Adding, "We are of the opinion that it should be used for the overall development of society and while doing it, all the parties should ensure that social harmony and unity are not broken for any reason."

The discussion started after RSS functionary Shridhar Gadge said there should be be no caste-based census and sought to know what it will achieve. Such an exercise may benefit some people politically as it will provide data about the population of a certain caste, but it is not good socially and in terms of national unity, Gadge, the Vidarbha Sah-Sanghchalak, added.

Schemes introduced

Various governments have introduced schemes and special provisions for developing and empowering such sections from time to time, and the RSS fully supports such measures, he said. Notably, the Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding a caste census, and the demand had also become a poll issue during last month's assembly elections.

