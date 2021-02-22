Image Source : ANI Robert Vadra bicycles to office in protest against rising petrol, diesel prices

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Monday rode a bicycle in Delhi to protest against the rising fuel prices. Wearing a suit and helmet, he cycled from Khan Market area to his office and hit out at the Modi government saying PM Narendra Modi should come out of his "AC cars and see how people are suffering".

Video shared by news agency ANI showed that two others were following Vadra on cycles. Policemen were also seen controlling the traffic.

"You (PM) must come out from AC cars and see how people are suffering and perhaps then you would reduce fuel prices," Vadra, 52, told news agency ANI.

"All he does is blame others (previous governments) for everything and move on," he added. Vadra is married to Sonia's daughter Priyanka.

The opposition parties are attacking the Modi government over rising petrol and diesel prices. However, amid pressure to check the fuel price rise, oil marketing companies on Monday decided to keep petrol and diesel prices unchanged. This is the second consecutive day when prices remained static.

Accordingly, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 90.58 a litre and diesel Rs 80.97 a litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol price is just Rs 3 per litre short (Rs 97 a litre) of touching the three digit mark of Rs 100 per litre for the first time ever. Diesel price in the city is closing on Rs 90 a litre (Rs 88.06 a litre).

In all other metros, petrol is over Rs 90 a litre mark while diesel is well over Rs 80 a litre. Premium petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra a few days back.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 24 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 6.87 and Rs 7.10 per litre, respectively, so far this year.

