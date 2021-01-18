Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Fly past by Rafale, vintage Dakota: Here's how IAF plans to enthrall public this R-Day parade

The world will be witness to the might of the Indian Armed Forces this Republic Day. The IAF tableau, fabricated on a 50-feet-long platform and consisting of trailer towed by a tractor, will display the motto 'Touch the Sky with Glory'. It will showcase scaled down models of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter, Sukhoi-30 MKI and Rohini Radar. Rafale and Vintage Dakota will be the major attractions of the tableau.

Indigenously developed Rudram Next Generation Anti Radiation Missile (NGRAM) and Dhuravastra will be displayed on LCA and LCH respectively.

Sukhoi-30 MKI will display the indigenously developed Astra and Brahmos Missiles. Indigenously developed Akash Missiles will be displayed along with the Rohini Radar.

The LCA is a single engine, fourth generation, multirole light fighter aircraft designed by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Aircraft R&D Centre (ARDC) of HAL.

The LCA is equipped with Air to Air Refuelling and New Generation Anti Radiation Missile (RUDRAM) which is the first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country developed for Indian Air Force. The missile will be a potent weapon for IAF for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) effectively from large stand-off ranges.

The LCH is capable of high altitude operations and is armed with Dhruvastra anti-tank guided missile. Eight missiles can be attached to the helicopter with the help of 4 twin launchers. In addition, the helicopter can be equipped with 20 mm turret guns and 70 mm rockets.

Rohini is Medium Range Surveillance Radar, for Air Space Surveillance to detect and track air targets under hostile EW operational environment. The system is deployed for early warning and also as a sensor for Akash SAM system.

Akash is a medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile defence system which has the capability to neutralise aerial targets like aircraft, helicopters and various other missiles. It is in operational service in the Indian Army as well. and finally

Astra is an indigenously designed all-weather beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile is capable of engaging targets at varying ranges and altitudes.

A total of 42 aircraft including 15 Fighters, 05 transports, 17 Helicopters, 1 vintage of the Indian Air Force and 4 Helicopters of the Indian Army will participate in this year’s flypast.

The flypast would be flown in two blocks. The First block is planned along with the parade between 1004 to 1020 hrs and the second block is planned after the parade between 1120 to 1145 hrs.

Block I comprising of three formations, would be led by Nishan formation comprising of 4 Mi17-V5 carrying the National flag and ensigns of the three services (timed 10 seconds ahead of Parade Commander). Following Nishan will be Dhruv, 4 aircraft formation of the Army Aviation Corps (timed with first Mechanised Column of the 1.A). The third and tast formation in Block | is Rudra, which commemorative of the Swamim Vijay Jayanti of the 1971 war and comprises of single Dakota flanked by two Mi 17-1Vs in Vic fmn (timed with the marching contingent from Bangladesh).

Block II will comprise of 9 formations. The first two formations would be Sudarshan and Rakshak. Sudarshan will comprise of one Chinook and two Mi 17-1Vs, while Rakshak would be led by a single Mi 171V with 4 Apache aircraft. Following Rakshak would be Bhim fmn of three C-130 aircraft. This would be followed by the Netra and Garuda formations. While Netra is unchanged from last year, Garuda formation will include a pair of MiG 29s along two Su 30MKIs formatting on a single C-17.

The fifth formation will be Eklavya comprising of one Rafale, two Jaguars and two MiG 29s which would be followed by three Su 30s in Trinetra fmn carrying out the traditional Trishul manoeuvre. Trailing Trinetra will be three Sarang helicopters flying in Vijay formation. The fiypast would culminate with a single Rafale Brahmastra that shall carry out a Vertical Charlie abeam the dais (show stopper).

