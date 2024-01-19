Republic Day: 51 IAF aircraft to participate in flypast, C-295 transport aircraft to make first appearance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Baaz formation by 3 Mig-29 fighter planes of the Indian Air Force

Republic Day: In what would be for the first time, C-295 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force will take part in this year’s Republic Day parade, the IAF said on Friday (January 19). A total of 51 aircraft of the IAF would participate in the flypast this year, an official informed.

“A total of 51 aircraft would be participating in the Republic Day parade including 29 fighter aircraft, 8 transport and 13 helicopters along with one heritage aircraft,” IAF's Wing Commander Manish said.

The IAF informed that the force will depict the famous Tangail airdrop of 1971 victory over Pakistan.

“C-295 transport aircraft to take part in the Republic Day parade for the first time. The IAF would also depict the famous Tangail airdrop of 1971 victory over Pakistan with one Dakota aircraft and two Dorniers flying in Tangail formation,” the IAF said.

What will the Indian Army showcase?

The Indian Army will showcase the ‘Made-in-India’ weapon systems and platforms in the upcoming Republic Day parade in the national capital, and LCH Prachand chopper, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers and Nag anti-tank missiles will be the main attraction of this year’s celebration. The LCH Prachand is the first indigenous Multi-Role Combat Helicopter designed and manufactured by HAL. It has the capability to conduct potent ground attack and aerial combat. The helicopter possesses modern stealth characteristics, robust armour protection and formidable night attack capability.

