Republic Day 2024: Various political leaders unfurl Tricolour in states, UTs | WATCH

India celebrated its 75th Republic Day with pomp and show on Friday (January 26) where colours of unity in diversity were visibile in the country. Kartavya Path in the national capital witnessed the parade where contingents marched down the historic stretch in front of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest of the event who was also present at Kartavya Path. The Governors and Chief Ministers of several states also unfurled the Tricolour in their respective states.

Here's how various states celebrated Republic Day:

Assam

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in Republic Day celebrations in Guwahati.

Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took part in the celebrations in Karnal.

Kerala

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan unfurls unfurled the national flag in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of 75th Republic Day.

Karnataka

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot unfurled the national flag on Republic Day in Bengaluru.

Gujarat

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took part in Republic Day celebrations in Junagarh.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unfurled the Tricolour in Lucknow on the occasion.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unfurled the Tricolour at his residence in Dehradun.

Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unfurled the Tricolour at his residence in Patna and also distributed sweets among people.

Goa

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai took part in the Republic Day event at Goa University Ground in Taleigao.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unfurled the national flag on Republic Day, at his official residence Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai.

Republic Day 2024

India is celebrating the 75th Republic Day, showcasing the nation's growing military strength and cultural richness in a spectacular 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path today. The celebrations, centered around the theme of highlighting women power and democratic values, has been graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent is part of the country's biggest ceremonial event. The parade was heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments such as Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada for the first time instead of the traditional military bands.