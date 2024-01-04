Remarks on PM Modi: Supreme Court refuses to quash criminal proceedings against Congress leader Pawan Khera

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Supreme Court refuses to quash criminal proceedings against Congress leader Pawan Khera over remark against PM Modi

Remarks on PM Modi: The Supreme Court today (January 4) dismissed a plea by Congress leader Pawan Khera challenging the Allahabad High Court's refusal to quash criminal proceedings against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said it was not inclined to interfere with the high court order.

"Sorry, we are not inclined," the bench said.

On August 17 last year, the high court had dismissed Khera's plea saying the evidence collected by the investigating officer of the case cannot be evaluated in a petition filed under section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for quashing the case.

On March 20 last year, the top court had clubbed three FIRs lodged against Khera in Assam and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Modi and transferred the matter to the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow while extending his interim bail.

The Lucknow court had granted him bail in the case. Khera has tendered an unconditional apology in the court for the alleged remarks.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ:​ 'If you will press VVPAT, instead of 'Lotus', Adani will surface': Pawan Khera takes a dig at BJP