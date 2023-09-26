'He took Congress' name 44 times in 51-minute speech': Pawan Khera's dig at PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives to address BJPs Karyakarta Mahakumbh, in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State BJP President VD Sharma are also seen.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Congress leader Pawan Khera has lashed out at PM Modi for taking the name of the party for over 40 times during his election rally in Madhya Pradesh saying that this shows the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government in the state didn't achieve anything.

PM Modi took Congress' name 44 times during his 51-minute address... it's just like the 1996 film 'Neend Hamari Khwab Tumhare'... In a state where you have your government for 18 years, you take the name of the Congress 44 times... this shows that in Madhya Pradesh, the achievement of your government is zero," Pawan Khera said.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | PM Modi says Congress will make Madhya Pradesh 'BIMARU' again if it gets a chance

ALSO READ | 'I was surprised,' says Kailash Vijayvargiya after BJP fields him from Indore-1 constituency in MP elections