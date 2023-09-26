Tuesday, September 26, 2023
     
'He took Congress' name 44 times in 51-minute speech': Pawan Khera's dig at PM Modi

Congress leader Pawan Khera has hit out at PM Modi saying he took the name of the grand old party over 40 times in his election rally in Madhya Pradesh which means that there are no achievements of the BJP-led government in the state.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2023 13:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives to address BJPs Karyakarta Mahakumbh, in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State BJP President VD Sharma are also seen.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Congress leader Pawan Khera has lashed out at PM Modi for taking the name of the party for over 40 times during his election rally in Madhya Pradesh saying that this shows the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government in the state didn't achieve anything.

PM Modi took Congress' name 44 times during his 51-minute address... it's just like the 1996 film 'Neend Hamari Khwab Tumhare'... In a state where you have your government for 18 years, you take the name of the Congress 44 times... this shows that in Madhya Pradesh, the achievement of your government is zero," Pawan Khera said.

More to follow...

