PM Modi to address BJP's 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega congregation of BJP workers in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today on the occasion of birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is being organised by the party on the occasion to mark the culmination of BJP’s 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' that travelled around the state ahead of the Assembly polls slated this year, according to the party leaders.

This will be PM Modi’s third visit to Madhya Pradesh in 45 days where the ruling BJP is said to be in close contest with Congress.

According to sources, the BJP is planning to gather around 10 lakh people for the mega event being projected as a show of strength by the saffron party.

"Modiji is going to address 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal on September 25, the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya," MP BJP chief VD Sharma said.

According to the leader, PM Modi will arrive at the venue at around 11 am and is expected to depart from Bhopal at 1 pm.

"Lakhs of BJP workers are expected to reach the venue. They are very excited to hear Modiji," Sharma said.

The BJP had launched five yatras aiming to conduct a mega outreach programme earlier this month. BJP national president JP Nadda had flagged off the first yatra from Chitrakoot in Satna on September 3. The yatras have covered 223 out of the total 230 assembly segments in MP.

"The formal culmination of these yatras would mark the mega workers' meet in Bhopal on September 25," party leaders said.

The BJP have come up with a slogan ‘abki bar 150 par’ (victory in more than 150 seats) in the run-up to the polls in what is expected to be a hig-decibel contest.

Ahead of the mega meet of BJP workers on Monday, Bhopal is dotted with large cut-outs of Modi. Posters of senior BJP leaders have also been put up at various spots.

(With PTI inputs)