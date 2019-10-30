Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: PM Modi to carry Sardar Patel's united India vision to the world from Kevadia

"Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power," Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had famously said. On October 31, 2019, on Sardar Patel's 144th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to take that message across to India and world from Gujarat's Kevadia - the site of Statue of Unity.

Statue of Unity holds a special place for PM Modi is no secret. On PM Modi's call, October 31 is being celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. It was Sardar Patel who during Quit India Movement had given a clarion call for unity. "Today we must remove distinctions of high and low, rich and poor, caste or creed," Patel famously said while urging fellow Indians to join Quit India Movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat's Kevadiya on Thursday to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He will pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadiya. Ekta Diwas Parade -- a major attraction -- will also be graced by the prime minister. It will have onboard jawans from police forces across the country. Since 2014, October 31 is observed as the National Unity Day, which will have people from all walks of life in attendance.

Statue of Unity:

182-metre tall Statue of Unity is dedicated to India's visionary leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The structure found a place in the Time 100 greatest 2019 list. At 7:45 am on Thursday, Modi will reach Kevadiya colony to pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity.

Ekta Diwas Parade:

After paying homage to the visionary, Modi will attend flagshow at the Parade Ground. The flagshow will have 48 police units from across the country. The Ekta Diwas Parade will begin thereon. It will have in attendance 11 police contingent from the country including Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Odisha, Karnataka and Gujarat. Apart from police units, ITBP, CRPF and BSF teams will also participate at the mega event. Here, PM Modi will administer a pledge of national unity to the public gathering.

Food and Nutrition Park:

A unique amusement park for kids lies close to the Statue of Unity, named 'Children and Food Nutrition Park'. Interestingly, children will be told about the significance of proper nutrition via various games. The park is designed in such a fashion so as to fulfil its aim of enlightening kids and keeping their interest intact.

