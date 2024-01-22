EXCLUSIVE: Renowned designer Manish Tripathi shares insights on Lord Ram's attire for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Renowned designer Manish Tripathi shares insights on Lord Ram's attire for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The highly anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram unfolded on Monday, captivating the entire Hindu community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the event, and the unveiling of Lord Ram's image was a truly majestic sight. Adorned in exquisite attire, Lord Ram's clothing was a result of meticulous craftsmanship. Ever wondered who designed these enchanting garments?

Responsibility entrusted by CM Yogi and Trust Secretary Chhampat Rai

As preparations were in full swing to welcome Lord Ram, the discussion turned to the attire he would wear. Delhi-based designer Manish Tripathi's idea and design caught the attention of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Trust Secretary Chhampat Rai. Impressed with the proposal, they entrusted Manish with the responsibility of creating Lord Ram's clothing.

Fabric woven with gold and silver

Speaking exclusively to India TV, Manish revealed that he has been working on Lord Ram's attire for the past three years. The fabric for the clothing was specially woven in Varanasi, with a blend of gold and silver threads. Referring to the Ramcharitmanas, Manish emphasised that Lord Ram used to wear golden-yellow attire. Following this reference, the fabric was carefully crafted to match the divine aesthetics.

Image Source : INDIA TVManish Tripathi and Lord Ram's statue.

Team of 15 collaborators dedicated 40 days to the project

A dedicated team of 15 individuals, including Manish Tripathi, has been stationed in Ayodhya for the last 40 days. The challenge was to create clothing that aligns with the unique stone from which Lord Ram's idol was sculpted. Thanks to Lord Ram's blessings, the team successfully accomplished this intricate task. Manish shared that they created a dhoti, a waistband, two pieces of cloth, and a shawl for Lord Ram, tailored according to the cold weather.

Emotional moment for the designer

As Lord Ram adorned the attire crafted by Manish and his team during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the designer expressed deep emotions. Overwhelmed with gratitude, he described the moment as a blessed one for him and his team. Manish believed that this occasion is akin to receiving the fruits of all their past lives. He added that creating such beautiful attire for Lord Ram feels like the pinnacle of their design capabilities.